Dolphins acquire former top pick Isaiah Wilson from Tennessee

Isaiah Wilson of the Tennessee Titans participates in warmups prior to a game against the Indianapolis Colts at Nissan Stadium on November 12, 2020 in Nashville, Tennessee.

DAVIE, Fla. – The Miami Dolphins have reportedly made a deal in hopes of bolstering their offensive line.

The Fins have traded for Tennessee Titans Offensive Tackle Isaiah Wilson, according to NFL media.

Tennessee drafted Wilson in the first round of the 2020 draft (29th overall), but he was suspended for part of the season and spent part of the year on the non-football injury list.

Wilson was arrested and charged with DUI back in September.

In exchange, the Fins and Titans will reportedly swap undisclosed draft picks.