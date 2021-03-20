Driedger, Panthers bounce back to beat Predators 2-0

Anthony Duclair talks to Anton Stralman of the Florida Panthers talk while playing the Detroit Red Wings at Little Caesars Arena on February 20, 2021 in Detroit, Michigan.

SUNRISE, Fla. – Chris Driedger stopped 21 shots, Aleksander Barkov and Anthony Duclair scored, and the Florida Panthers dominated the Nashville Predators in a 2-0 victory.

Nashville’s Juuse Saros stopped 47 of 48 shots, but the Predators couldn’t solve Saros, making his first start since March 7.

Barkov backhanded in a rebound 9:15 into the second period for his 13th goal, and Duclair added an empty-netter with 15 seconds left.

Nashville beat the Panthers 2-1 on Thursday, but Florida improved to 9-0-1 following a loss this season.

Duclair and MacKenzie Weegar assisted on Barkov’s goal, and Weegar stretched his career-best points streak to seven games.