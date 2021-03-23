Heat announce plan to have vaccinated section at Arena

MIAMI – The Miami Heat are expanding the number of fans who can watch home games.
Starting April 1, the Heat will have a section for fans who have been vaccinated.
Those fans will be required to present their cards, showing that it has been at least two weeks since their vaccination.
Miami started the season without fans at American Airlines Arena.
The Heat used Covid-sniffing dogs as they slowly started to let more fans enter the building.
The vaccinated section will be in 117-118 of the American Airlines Arena. Fans will be seated in pods separated by just one seat.