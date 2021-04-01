photo
75º

Sports

Meadows’ homer in 8th lifts Rays over Marlins 1-0

Associated Press

Tags: 
MLB
,
Marlins
,
Miami Marlins
Sandy Alcantara of the Miami Marlins delivers a pitch in the first inning against the Tampa Bay Rays on Opening Day at loanDepot park on April 01, 2021 in Miami, Florida. (2021 Getty Images)

MIAMI – Austin Meadows’ home run with two outs in the eighth inning was all the Tampa Bay Rays needed, as the reigning AL champions started their season with a 1-0 win over the Miami Marlins.

Meadows — who hit 33 homers for the Rays two years ago, then only four in 36 games last season — connected off reliever Yimi Garcia on a drive that cleared the 387-foot sign in left-center with ease.

Jesus Aguilar had two of Miami’s three hits.

The starting pitchers, Sandy Alcantara for the Marlins and Tyler Glasnow for Tampa Bay, both threw six shutout innings.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.