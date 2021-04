Alex Wennberg of the Florida Panthers skates against the Detroit Red Wings at Little Caesars Arena on February 20, 2021 in Detroit, Michigan.

SUNRISE, Fla. – Alex Wennberg had his first career hat trick as the Florida Panthers beat the Columbus Blue Jackets 5-2.

MacKenzie Weegar and Frank Vatrano had a goal and an assist for Florida.

Sergei Bobrovsky stopped 44 shots and improved his record to 15-5-2.

The win was a season-high fifth straight for the Panthers.

Columbus has won just one of their past seven games (1-5-1).