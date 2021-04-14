Driedger save, Vatrano power-play OT goal leads Panthers past Stars 3-2

Radko Gudas and Chris Driedger of the Florida Panthers celebrate a 3-2 win against the Dallas Stars in overtime at American Airlines Center on April 13, 2021 in Dallas, Texas.

DALLAS – Frank Vatrano scored a power-play goal with 1:51 left in overtime to give the Florida Panthers a 3-2 win over the Dallas Stars.

Aleksander Barkov and Radko Gudas scored in regulation, and Chris Driedger made 24 saves for the Panthers, who snapped a three-game losing streak and matched Tampa Bay and Carolina with 58 points atop the Central Division.

Jason Robertson and Joe Pavelski scored and Anton Khudobin stopped 28 shots for the Stars.

Dallas is seven points out of the division’s last playoff spot with 15 games to play after playing in last season’s Stanley Cup Final.

Florida, which has 13 games remaining on its schedule, moved into a three-way tie for first place with Tampa Bay and Carolina, each holding 58 points.