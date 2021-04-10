Stars, on rookie Jason Robertson’s 2 goals, top Panthers 4-1

Joe Pavelski of the Dallas Stars celebrates with Roope Hintz of the Dallas Stars, Jason Robertson of the Dallas Stars, Miro Heiskanen of the Dallas Stars and John Klingberg of the Dallas Stars after scoring a goal against the Tampa Bay Lightning at American Airlines Center on March 25, 2021 in Dallas, Texas.

DALLAS – Rookie Jason Robertson scored twice for his first multigoal NHL game and Jamie Benn scored his third power-play goal in the last six games, leading the Dallas Stars past the Florida Panthers 4-1.

Joel L’Esperance also scored for the Stars, who on Saturday won for the fourth time in their last six games.

Aleksander Barkov scored a power-play goal with 1.5 seconds to play in the second period for the Panthers.

Florida lost its third straight game to match a season high.

Earlier in the day, the Panthers acquired defenseman Brandon Montour from the Buffalo Sabres in exchange for a third-round pick.