Stars, on rookie Jason Robertson’s 2 goals, top Panthers 4-1

DALLAS – Rookie Jason Robertson scored twice for his first multigoal NHL game and Jamie Benn scored his third power-play goal in the last six games, leading the Dallas Stars past the Florida Panthers 4-1.
Joel L’Esperance also scored for the Stars, who on Saturday won for the fourth time in their last six games.
Aleksander Barkov scored a power-play goal with 1.5 seconds to play in the second period for the Panthers.
Florida lost its third straight game to match a season high.
Earlier in the day, the Panthers acquired defenseman Brandon Montour from the Buffalo Sabres in exchange for a third-round pick.