Nedeljkovic excels as Hurricanes blank Panthers 3-0

Alex Nedeljkovic of the Carolina Hurricanes looks on during the first period of their game against the Detroit Red Wings at PNC Arena on March 04, 2021 in Raleigh, North Carolina.

RALEIGH, N.C. – Vincent Trocheck scored another goal against his former team and Alex Nedeljkovic made 24 saves as the Carolina Hurricanes defeated the Florida Panthers 3-0.

Nedeljkovic has three career shutouts across his past 12 outings.

Sebastian Aho and Martin Necas also scored as Carolina swept a two-game set from the Panthers to move ahead of Florida in the closely contested Central Division.

Chris Driedger made 19 saves.

Florida was a shutout victim for the third time this season.

Earlier in the day, the Panthers made a trade. They acquired Lucas Wallmark and Lucas Carlsson from the Chicago Blackhawks in exchange for Brett Connolly, Henrik Borgstrom, Riley Stillman and a seventh-round pick in the next NHL Draft.