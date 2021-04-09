Nedeljkovic excels as Hurricanes blank Panthers 3-0

RALEIGH, N.C. – Vincent Trocheck scored another goal against his former team and Alex Nedeljkovic made 24 saves as the Carolina Hurricanes defeated the Florida Panthers 3-0.
Nedeljkovic has three career shutouts across his past 12 outings.
Sebastian Aho and Martin Necas also scored as Carolina swept a two-game set from the Panthers to move ahead of Florida in the closely contested Central Division.
Chris Driedger made 19 saves.
Florida was a shutout victim for the third time this season.
Earlier in the day, the Panthers made a trade. They acquired Lucas Wallmark and Lucas Carlsson from the Chicago Blackhawks in exchange for Brett Connolly, Henrik Borgstrom, Riley Stillman and a seventh-round pick in the next NHL Draft.