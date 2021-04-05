Barkov, Driedger lead Panthers to 3-0 win over Blue Jackets

Jonathan Huberdeau celebrates his third period goal with Aleksander Barkov of the Florida Panthers against the Chicago Blackhawks at the BB&T Center on January 17, 2021 in Sunrise, Florida.

SUNRISE, Fla. – Aleksander Barkov had a goal and an assist, Chris Driedger posted his third career shutout, and the surging Florida Panthers beat the Columbus Blue Jackets 3-0.

Frank Vatrano and Gustav Forsling also scored, and MacKenzie Weegar had two assists as the Panthers won their sixth straight and moved into sole possession of first place in the Central Division.

Driedger, who has earned wins in four of his last five appearances, stopped all 32 shots he faced for his second shutout of the season.

Joonas Korpisalo also had 32 saves for Columbus.

Florida’s 56 points are most of any team in the NHL.