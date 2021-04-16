Dwyane Wade to be part owner of Utah Jazz, report says

Dwyane Wade has often talked about wanting to own an NBA team. It appears that time is now.

ESPN reports that Wade is set to buy a stake of the Utah Jazz.

Wade has compiled a large portfolio of business ventures during his post-basketball career and is now set to add part-owner of an NBA team to that list.

Wade led the Heat to three NBA championships and is the team’s all-time leader in points, assists, steals, games, minutes played and many other statistical categories.

Heat owner Micky Arison congratulated Wade in a tweet and said there were talks about having him join Miami’s ownership after his retirement.

I want to congratulate Dwyane on his recent announcement. We had discussed having him join our ownership group after his retirement but he was not prepared to commmit at the time. Of course I am disappointed that he didn’t reconsider. 1/2 — Micky Arison (@MickyArison) April 16, 2021