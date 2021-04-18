Kljestan, Hernandez help Galaxy rally, beat Inter Miami 3-2

Javier "Chicharito" Hernandez of Los Angeles Galaxy scores a goal in the second half against the Inter Miami FC at DRV PNK Stadium on April 18, 2021 in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – Javier “Chicharito” Hernandez scored two goals, Sacha Kljestan added another and the LA Galaxy rallied to beat Inter Miami 3-2 in the season opener for both teams.

Kljestan bent a left-footer around a defender and off the near post to break a 2-2 tie in the 81st minute.

It was the 35-year-old’s first goal since 2019 for Orlando City.

Miami led 1-0 and 2-1 but Chicharito got the equalizer both times.

Robbie Robinson scored his first career goal for Miami, and Gonzalo Higuain also scored.