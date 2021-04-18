Panthers beat Lightning 5-3 to move into 2nd in Central

Anthony Duclair of the Florida Panthers celebrates with the bench after scoring a goal during the third period against the Tampa Bay Lightning at Amalie Arena on April 15, 2021 in Tampa, Florida.

TAMPA, Fla. – Brandon Montour, Patric Hornqvist and Jonathan Huberdeau scored in the first period, and the Florida Panthers beat the Tampa Bay Lightning 5-3.

Frank Vatrano and Anthony Duclair also scored, and Sam Bennett had two assists to help Florida jump one point ahead of Tampa Bay for second place in the Central Division.

Sergei Bobrovsky stopped 28 shots.

Brayden Point, Erik Cernak and Mathieu Joseph scored for the Lightning.

Victor Hedman had two assists to top 400 for his career.

Andrei Vasilevskiy had 27 saves in his first loss on home ice this season in 15 starts.