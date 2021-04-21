Grier previews Dolphins draft, ready for Tua’s next step

FILE - In this April 17, 2019, file photo, Miami Dolphins general manager Chris Grier speaks during a news conference during voluntary minicamp at the Dolphins NFL football training facility in Davie, Fla. The Dolphins havent used their top pick on a quarterback since 2012, when they drafted Ryan Tannehill. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky, File)

DAVIE, Fla. – Miami Dolphins General Manager Chris Grier held his annual pre-draft news conference on Wednesday.

Grier started by reading a statement in the wake of the Derek Chauvin verdict.

Grier highlighted the community work done by the Miami Dolphins organization, “Our players are actively out in the community trying to make a real difference. There’s a lot of work to be done in terms of reform and equality... We have the opportunity to make things better for everyone in our country.”

As for the No. 6 pick, Grier said, “We’ll always listen to everything, we’ve shown that. You owe it to your team and your organization to always listen to any offers that may or may not come.... If someone wants to call and they make an aggressive pitch to us, we’ll evaluate it, look at the board, look at our options, and make the decision that’s best for the Miami Dolphins at that point.”

Grier said he would not have any regrets about trading out of the No. 3 pick, “We’re comfortable where we are, we’re comfortable where we are, and we won’t have any regrets.”

The General Manager said he doesn’t have any issue with players opting out of the 2020 year because there are so many circumstances this season with the pandemic.

On the Dolphins trade, Grier said, “We’d had a number of teams call us talking about coming up to 3... San Francisco was very aggressive. John was very open and transparent... Once they gave us the offer we were comfortable with taking, we thought it was important for us to get back into the Top 10.”

On quarterback Tua Tagovailoa, Grier said, “You’re always looking at your team and Tua’s a big part of that. And so as you build around what we’re doing... At the end of the day it’s always about the team it’s not about one player, one pick, one person.”

Grier added, “The communication has been great. He’s been around working hard. I know he’s been working with the receivers. He’s a very competitive kid as you know. Coming off the injury with no OTAs, no mini-camp, just being thrown in right away, that’s a hard transition... he’s healthy now. I’ve seen a couple of videos, I’m not on social media very much. He’s been working very hard our guys have popped in and out... He’s gonna take the next step. The kid has been a winner everywhere he’s been, especially to have an offseason under his belt.”

Grier wished the best to Kyle Van Noy, but said that there are young players that are developing and need to get on the field.

On the running back position, Grier said this year’s class has good players throughout the draft, as with last year.