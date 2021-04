The NFL Draft airs on Local 10, beginning Thursday at 8 p.m.

It’s a big week for the Miami Dolphins’ future, and you can watch all the NFL Draft drama unfold on Local 10.

Live draft coverage from Cleveland will be on our air each of the three days of the draft.

Schedule

Round 1: Thursday, April 29, 8 p.m.

Rounds 2-3: Friday, April 30, 7 p.m.

Rounds 4-7: Saturday, May 1, Noon

Dolphins’ picks

Round 1: No. 6 (from Eagles) and No. 18