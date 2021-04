In this still image from video provided by the NFL, Tua Tagovailoa shows off the lining of his jacket during the NFL football draft Thursday, April 23, 2020, in Alabaster, Ala. (NFL via AP)

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. – The Miami Dolphins will be hosting a draft party on April 29.

The event will be held at Hard Rock Stadium.

According to the team, fans will have access to stadium and locker room tours, on-field activities and an apparel sale benefitting the Dolphins Foundation.

The team will also have a live stage show with analysis and reaction the picks.

The Dolphins currently hold two picks in the first round, No. 6 and No. 18.

Fans who want to RSVP should go to Dolphins.com/draft.