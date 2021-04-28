Partly Cloudy icon
Panthers rally past Predators 7-4, clinch playoff spot

Associated Press

Sam Bennett of the Florida Panthers celebrates with teammates after his goal against the Nashville Predators during the first period at Bridgestone Arena on April 26, 2021 in Nashville, Tennessee. (2021 Getty Images)

SUNRISE, Fla. – Jonathan Huberdeau had two goals and three assists, and the Florida Panthers rallied for a 7-4 victory over the Nashville Predators to clinch a playoff berth.

Aleksander Barkov scored twice and had and assist for the Panthers.

Anthony Duclair, Owen Tippett and Frank Vatrano also scored, while Sam Bennett had three assists in Florida’s second win in three games.

Ryan Ellis scored twice and Luke Kunin and Tanner Jeannot also scored for the Predators, who had won three of four entering Tuesday as they battle the Dallas Stars for the fourth and final Central Division playoff berth.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.