LEADING OFF: Harper healing after fastball to face

Philadelphia Phillies right fielder Bryce Harper, right, is helped off the field after getting hit by a pitch during the sixth inning of the team's baseball game against the St. Louis Cardinals on Wednesday, April 28, 2021, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Joe Puetz)

A look at what's happening around the majors today:

HEADS UP

Phillies star Bryce Harper says he's feeling fine after being hit in the face by a 96.9 mph fastball Wednesday. Harper was drilled in the left cheek by Cardinals left-hander Génesis Cabrera’s first pitch in the sixth inning of a 5-3 victory. The All-Star slugger picked himself up and walked off the field, blood dripping from a cut on the side of his nose.

“Everything feels good,” Harper said in a video he posted to Instagram. He said he got a CT scan and other testing and “Everything came back good.”

He appeared to have only minor swelling and bruising in the video he sent to social media.

Philadelphia is slated to wrap up a four-game series in St. Louis.

