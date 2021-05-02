Duclair, Barkov lead Panthers over Blackhawks 5-4

Alex DeBrincat of the Chicago Blackhawks tries to get off a shot against Sergei Bobrovsky of the Florida Panthers as MacKenzie Weegar defends at the United Center on May 01, 2021 in Chicago, Illinois.

CHICAGO – Anthony Duclair had two goals and an assist and the Florida Panthers held on to defeat the Chicago Blackhawks 5-4 on Saturday night for their third straight win.

Aleksander Barkov notched his team-leading 25th goal and added an assist.

Nikita Gusev and Owen Tippett also scored as Florida improved to 8-2-1 in its last 11 and remained two points behind first-place Carolina in the Central Division.

Dominik Kubalik scored in the final minute to bring Chicago to within one, but that was as close as they would get. Connor Murphy, Alex DeBrincat and Kirby Dach also scored for the Blackhawks.