Booker scores 31, Suns dominate OT to beat Cavs 134-118

Phoenix Suns' Devin Booker, left, drives past Cleveland Cavaliers' Isaac Okoro in the first half of an NBA basketball game, Tuesday, May 4, 2021, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak)

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

CLEVELAND – Not themselves for long stretches and struggling with a team going nowhere, the Suns finally showed up in overtime.

Did they ever.

“We stayed the course,” Chris Paul said. “We came out and put the game away.”

Devin Booker scored 31 points, Paul added 23 and 16 assists and Phoenix scored the first 15 points of OT to outlast the under-manned Cleveland Cavaliers 134-118 for their fifth straight win, keeping the Suns even with Utah atop the Western Conference standings.

Mikal Bridges made two 3-pointers, dunked, had a block and assist in the opening minutes of overtime and Phoenix outscored Cleveland 20-4 in the extra five minutes.

“We punched them first, jumped out to that lead and kept going,” said Bridges, who scored 22 and made four 3-pointers.

The Suns (47-18) are tied with Jazz for the West's best record.

Phoenix let a late lead in regulation slip away to Cleveland, which was missing six players, including starting point guard Darius Garland, with injuries but battled one of the NBA's best teams for 50 minutes before wilting.

Ad

Ad

Ad