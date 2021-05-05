Hardaway Jr. makes 10 3′s, Mavs roll past Heat 127-113

Luka Doncic of the Dallas Mavericks shoots over Max Strus of the Miami Heat during the first quarter at American Airlines Arena on May 04, 2021 in Miami, Florida.

MIAMI – Tim Hardaway Jr. made 10 3-pointers and scored 36 points, Luka Doncic scored 23 points and the Dallas Mavericks moved up to the No. 5 spot in the Western Conference by topping the short-handed Miami Heat 127-113 on Tuesday night.

Duncan Robinson and Goran Dragic each scored 19 for Miami, which remained No. 6 in the Eastern Conference.

The Heat played without Jimmy Butler, ruled out about two hours before the game with flu-like symptoms — not anything related to the coronavirus, the team said.