Partly Cloudy icon
79º

Sports

Hardaway Jr. makes 10 3′s, Mavs roll past Heat 127-113

Associated Press

Tags: 
NBA
,
Heat
,
Miami Heat
Luka Doncic of the Dallas Mavericks shoots over Max Strus of the Miami Heat during the first quarter at American Airlines Arena on May 04, 2021 in Miami, Florida.
Luka Doncic of the Dallas Mavericks shoots over Max Strus of the Miami Heat during the first quarter at American Airlines Arena on May 04, 2021 in Miami, Florida. (2021 Getty Images)

MIAMI – Tim Hardaway Jr. made 10 3-pointers and scored 36 points, Luka Doncic scored 23 points and the Dallas Mavericks moved up to the No. 5 spot in the Western Conference by topping the short-handed Miami Heat 127-113 on Tuesday night.

Duncan Robinson and Goran Dragic each scored 19 for Miami, which remained No. 6 in the Eastern Conference.

The Heat played without Jimmy Butler, ruled out about two hours before the game with flu-like symptoms — not anything related to the coronavirus, the team said.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.