Butler strong down stretch, Heat hold off Celtics 130-124

Jimmy Butler of the Miami heat and Marcus Smart of the Boston Celtics battle for the ball during the second half at TD Garden on May 09, 2021 in Boston, Massachusetts.

BOSTON – Jimmy Butler had 26 points and 11 assists to help the Miami Heat hold off the Boston Celtics 130-124 as they fight for position in the tight Eastern Conference playoff race.

Duncan Robinson added 22 points and Bam Adebayo finished with 20 for Miami, which increased its lead over Boston to two games for sixth place in the standings.

The Heat (37-31) now have the same record as fifth-place Atlanta.

Evan Fournier scored 30 points to lead the Celtics (35-33), who have lost three out of four as they try to avoid the play-in round of the playoffs.