Heat’s Victor Oladipo out for the season

MIAMI – The Miami Heat’s hopes of having a healthy Victor Oladipo for their playoff run have been dashed.

The team’s big trade deadline acquisition will miss the rest of the season, the Heat confirmed Wednesday afternoon.

“Victor Oladipo has decided to undergo season-ending surgery on his right quadriceps tendon,” the team said. “The surgery will take place tomorrow in New York. There is no timetable for his return at this time.”

Miami acquired the 29-year-old guard in a trade with Houston just before the NBA trade deadline. He played four games in a Heat uniform, averaging 12 points, before leaving with the injury against the Lakers on April 8.

Oladipo is an unrestricted free agent after this season.