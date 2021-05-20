Former football star uses mental health battle to help others

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – Tony Sands was the “baddest dude” on the football field, according to his best friend, Hall-of-Famer Michael Irvin.

He proved it by breaking NCAA single-game records for rushing yards and carries in 1991.

But after his career ended, Sands struggled with mental health.

He contemplated suicide and even mapped out how he would carry it out, but after opening up to his wife, Sands sought help.

Now, Sands is using his personal battle to help others who face similar struggles.

He’s written a book, “I was before my time,” and acts as a mentor to young athletes.