Panthers announce increased seating capacity for Game 5

Sergei Bobrovsky of the Florida Panthers prepares to tend net against the Tampa Bay Lightning in Game One of the First Round of the 2021 Stanley Cup Playoffs at the BB&T Center on May 16, 2021 in Sunrise, Florida.

SUNRISE, Fla. – The Florida Panthers are facing a must-win situation in Game Five of their first round playoff series against the Tampa Bay Lightning.

Fortunately for Florida, there will be a larger contingent of Panthers fans cheering them on as they attempt to avoid elimination.

The team announced Sunday that there would be an increased capacity for Game Five at the BB&T Center, with the amount of available tickets going up to “just under” 75% of the building’s 19,250 seats (when configured for hockey).

The additional tickets went on sale Sunday morning and can be found by clicking here.

They had previously increased it to around 50% for the postseason, which led to a pair of limited capacity sellouts of 9.646 fans for the first two games of the series.

Masks will still be required for all fans over the age of two, in accordance with NHL protocols.

The Panthers trail Tampa Bay three games to one in their best-of-seven series after dropping the first two home games last week and splitting the following two in Tampa.

Game Five is Monday night, with the puck dropping at 8 p.m. Games Six and Seven, if necessary, will be played Wednesday in Tampa and Friday in Sunrise, respectively.

Florida has not won a Stanley Cup Playoff series since the 1996 Eastern Conference Finals.