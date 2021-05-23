Rookie on the rise: Cody Poteet helps Marlins beat Mets 5-1

Cody Poteet of the Miami Marlins delivers a pitch against the New York Mets during the first inning at loanDepot park on May 23, 2021 in Miami, Florida.

MIAMI – Rookie Cody Poteet pitched seven scoreless innings and retired the last 14 batters he faced to help the Miami Marlins beat the New York Mets 5-1.

Poteet also collected his first major league hit and RBI in a five-run second inning.

Miami took the rubber game of the three-game series to close to within two games of the NL East-leading Mets, who have been riddled by injuries and finished 3-6 on a three-city Southern swing.

Poteet allowed three hits, walked none and lowered his ERA to 1.06 in three career starts.