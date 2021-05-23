Partly Cloudy icon
Rookie on the rise: Cody Poteet helps Marlins beat Mets 5-1

Associated Press

Tags: 
MLB
,
Marlins
,
Miami Marlins
Cody Poteet of the Miami Marlins delivers a pitch against the New York Mets during the first inning at loanDepot park on May 23, 2021 in Miami, Florida.
Cody Poteet of the Miami Marlins delivers a pitch against the New York Mets during the first inning at loanDepot park on May 23, 2021 in Miami, Florida. (2021 Getty Images)

MIAMI – Rookie Cody Poteet pitched seven scoreless innings and retired the last 14 batters he faced to help the Miami Marlins beat the New York Mets 5-1.

Poteet also collected his first major league hit and RBI in a five-run second inning.

Miami took the rubber game of the three-game series to close to within two games of the NL East-leading Mets, who have been riddled by injuries and finished 3-6 on a three-city Southern swing.

Poteet allowed three hits, walked none and lowered his ERA to 1.06 in three career starts.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.