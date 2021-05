Sandy Alcantara of the Miami Marlins throws a pitch in the bottom of the first inning against the Philadelphia Phillies at Citizens Bank Park on May 20, 2021 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

PHILADELPHIA – Sandy Alcantara tossed two-hit ball over six innings and Garrett Cooper homered to lead the Miami Marlins to a 6-0 win over the Philadelphia Phillies on Thursday night.

Phillies starter Vince Velasquez was a late scratch because of a numb right index finger, forcing them to use a bullpen game.

The first three pitchers all gave up runs and the Phillies have lost four of five games.

Miguel Rojas added a solo home run for the Marlins, his third dinger of the season.