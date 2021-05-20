Anderson’s birthday homer lifts Rogers, Marlins over Phils

Brian Anderson of the Miami Marlins hits a solo home run in the top of the second inning against the Philadelphia Phillies at Citizens Bank Park on May 19, 2021 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

PHILADELPHIA – Brian Anderson homered on his 28th birthday to back Trevor Rogers, who pitched five-hit ball for 7 2/3 innings and led the Miami Marlins over the Philadelphia Phillies 3-1.

Adam Duvall and Jazz Chisholm Jr. also drove in runs for the Marlins, who won for just the second time in five games.

Rogers (gave up five hits, including Andrew McCutchen’s sixth-inning homer.

The 23-year-old rookie left-hander struck out eight and walked two.

Yimi Garcia finished with two-hit relief for his eighth save.

Zach Eflin allowed two runs and six hits in six inning