Spoelstra says Heat don’t have to reinvent what they do

Miami Heat's Jimmy Butler and Milwaukee Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo battle for a loose ball during the second half of Game 1 of their NBA basketball first-round playoff series Saturday, May 22, 2021, in Milwaukee. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)

MILWAUKEE – The Miami Heat are looking to bounce back from Game 1 of their first round Playoff series with the Milwaukee Bucks.

On Saturday, Khris Middleton hit a dagger with .5 left in overtime, to give Milwaukee a 109-107 win.

Jimmy Butler, despite struggling the whole game, tied it at the end of regulation by hitting a bank shot at the buzzer.

On Sunday, Spoelstra said the Heat looked at film and walked through some of the adjustments.

Spoelstra said, “You just have to take what the defense gives you. We’re not going to reinvent what we do, but we do have to maximize all the different aspects of our menu.”

Spoelstra realizes that both teams will be making adjustments: “This is what the Playoffs are. There are tendencies and strengths for both teams. You try to maximize your strengths, you’re trying to make it tough on the other team... These are short game samples, short series samples, it’s not like you’re trying to build a season-long deal to beat a team. It’s four games. As last night’s game showed, you can win in a lot of different ways. We put ourselves in a position with an opportunity, but we just didn’t get it done.”

Guard Tyler Herro also addressed reporters on Sunday.

Herro said, “I think we’ll have a better game plan. I think we’ll all shoot the ball better than we did in Game 1. Game 1 was a game in the mud as coach likes to say, but going forward we’ll be able to play much better.”

Herro believes he can shoot better in Game 2.

Herro said, “I think that gives us a little bit of confidence because we know Jimmy and Bam as our best players are going to be able to shine throughout the series. So I think we can’t overreact to the missed shots, the shots will come, we’ll make shots as we go and see what happens.”

The Heat and Bucks meet Monday night in Game 2 in Milwaukee.

The series shifts back to Miami for games 3 and 4.