Inter Miami fined $2 million for Matuidi signing

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – Major League Soccer has fined Inter Miami $2 million and imposed other sanctions following the league’s investigation into the 2020 signing of French international Blaise Matuidi.

The league’s investigation determined Miami violated roster designation rules for Matuidi and Andrés Reyes. Matuidi came to Miami from Juventus last August.

The team says it used targeted allocation money to sign him.

The league’s investigation determined Matuidi should have been a designated player.

In a statement, Inter Miami managing owner Jorge Mas said:

“Inter Miami CF acknowledges that the Club violated Major League Soccer’s roster rules in our first season. We have worked closely with MLS to address these issues and have made significant changes in our management structure. Following our inaugural season, we took a deep look at our soccer operations leadership group and made decisions that not only strengthened our internal roster compliance measures, but also better positioned us to build a sustainable, long-term competition strategy with the hiring of Chris Henderson as Chief Soccer Officer and Sporting Director in 2021. Inter Miami is an ambitious Club with big aspirations. We believe our fanbase, market and ownership group propel us to be one of North America’s most-followed fútbol teams in the world. We are committed to supporting our team and building a roster we are proud of.”