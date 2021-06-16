Molina’s RBI single in 9th lifts Cardinals past Marlins 1-0, completing sweep

Yadier Molina of the St. Louis Cardinals celebrates with teammates after hitting a game-winning single in the ninth inning against the Miami Marlins at Busch Stadium on June 16, 2021 in St Louis, Missouri.

ST. LOUIS – Yadier Molina grounded an RBI single down the third base line in the ninth inning and the St. Louis Cardinals edged the Miami Marlins 1-0 to sweep the season series.

Molina’s eighth career regular season walk-off hit came with one out and sent Miami to its fourth straight loss.

Paul Goldschmidt reached on an error by shortstop Jazz Chisholm Jr. to start the ninth.

After Matt Carpenter walked with one out, Molina singled off Marlins starter Sandy Alcantara.

The Cardinals went 6-0 against Miami this year for their first season sweep over the Marlins.