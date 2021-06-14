Marlins outfielder Starling Marte named NL player of the week

MIAMI – Marlins outfielder Starling Marte was honored on Monday.
Major League Baseball named Marte the NL Player of the week.
The Marlins went 4-2 on their recent homestand.
During the week, Marte had 14 hits and had a slash line of .500/.548/.750.
The outfielder also was tremendous on the field.
Marte had a pair of outfield assists over the weekend against the Braves.
Marte also had a pair of spectacular catches on Sunday to keep the Marlins close to the Braves.
Miami opens up a 3-game series in St. Louis on Monday night.