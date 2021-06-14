Marlins outfielder Starling Marte named NL player of the week

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

Miami Marlins' Starling Marte celebrates as he rounds first base after hitting a home run during the eighth inning of a baseball game against the Toronto Blue Jays, Tuesday, Sept. 1, 2020, in Miami. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)

MIAMI – Marlins outfielder Starling Marte was honored on Monday.

Major League Baseball named Marte the NL Player of the week.

The Marlins went 4-2 on their recent homestand.

During the week, Marte had 14 hits and had a slash line of .500/.548/.750.

The outfielder also was tremendous on the field.

Marte had a pair of outfield assists over the weekend against the Braves.

Marte also had a pair of spectacular catches on Sunday to keep the Marlins close to the Braves.

Miami opens up a 3-game series in St. Louis on Monday night.