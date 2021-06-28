Dolphins Challenge Cancer XI raises $6.3 Million

MIAMI – The Miami Dolphins latest charitable venture was a smashing success.

The Dolphins Challenge Cancer XI raised a record-breaking $6.3 Million.

The money will go to fund cancer research at the Sylvester Comprehensive Cancer Center, which is a part of UHealth, the University of Miami Health System.

The event’s 11-year total is now up to $45.5 Million.

The event was held on April 10 and took place both virtually and in person.

The DCC announced that it will host DCC XII on Saturday Feb. 26, 2022.

Miami Dolphins Foundation Executive Director Jesse Marks said, “The contributions from DCC XI are a testament to the dedication of the participants, partners, and over 30,000 individual donors that joined us through the challenges of this pandemic.”

The charitable event has a new chair. Dolphins Senior Vice President of Communications and Community Affairs Jason Jenkins will now serve as the Board of Directors Chair.

The DCC donates 100 percent of the funds to cancer research at Sylvester.