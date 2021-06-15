Tua Tagovailoa throws 5 INTs in practice as Dolphins QB aims to be aggressive

DAVIE, Fla. – Tua Tagovailoa says he used Tuesday’s minicamp practice to be aggressive.

The second-year Dolphins quarterback threw five interceptions during the rain-soaked practice.

“The emphasis for us quarterback is we wanted to be aggressive today in the pass game,” Tagovailoa said. “We wanted to see if we could fit throws in, we wanted to see what throws we could make under these conditions. We were trying to push the ball vertical down the field.”

Tagovailoa says the plays that didn’t go their way, they can look at in the film room.

“That’s just been the emphasis to us ... be aggressive, push the ball down the field,” he said. “Obviously, you want to be smart. If there’s a time to make mistakes, now is the time to make mistakes. We’re just trying to see what we can fit in the hole, what we can throw within coverages, and come in the film room and then learn from it.”

On his relationship with now former Dolphins quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick, Tagovailoa said: “I understand the game of the NFL and how the NFL works. For me, Fitz has been a great mentor. Fitz is a great person. The kind of characteristics he has as a person is slim to none. I’m actually very that he has an opportunity to go to Washington and compete. The impact that he’s had within my first year and the things that I can take from him are going to be big this upcoming year.”

On his interceptions, Tagovailoa added: “Those are the things that we are trying to work on, trying to be aggressive, push the ball downfield. Try to move guys to fit the ball in tight windows and spaces.”