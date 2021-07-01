Miami Hurricanes quarterback D’Eriq King cashes in on new NCAA rules

MIAMI – It’s a new day for the NCAA.

Players are now allowed to make money off their names, likeness, and image.

Miami Hurricanes quarterback D’Eriq King is one of the first players to capitalize on the new NIL rules.

Just after midnight on Thursday, King announced his first endorsement deal with a South Florida-based moving company.

The deal is reportedly worth $20-thousand.

King also launched his own website.

On the website, King sells Apparel with his own logo and signed memorabilia.

Among the items available are a signed Authentic Helmet for $599.99, a signed football for $149.99, and various clothing items.

King injured his knee at the Cheez-It Bowl.

He underwent surgery.

King is expected to start for the Hurricanes when they open the season against Alabama.