Miami Marlins pitcher Sixto Sanchez gestures while talking to a teammate during spring training baseball practice in Jupiter, Fla., in this Friday, Feb. 26, 2021, file photo. None of the eight pitchers in the mix for the rotation is older than 25.

MIAMI – The Miami Marlins will not have Sixto Sanchez on the mound this season.

The team announcing Monday that Sanchez will have to undergo season-ending shoulder surgery.

An MRI revealed a capsule on his right throwing shoulder.

The timetable for his possible return would be Spring of 2022.

Sanchez has not pitched at all this season for the Marlins.

In 2020, Sanchez pitched in 7 games.

He had a 3-2 record with a 3.46 earned run average.