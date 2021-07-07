Tyler Herro excited to help Team USA get ready for Olympics, work on his game

Tyler Herro of the Miami Heat celebrates after a three pointer against the New York Knicks during the fourth quarter at American Airlines Arena on February 09, 2021 in Miami, Florida.

LAS VEGAS – Heat guard Tyler Herro is in Las Vegas helping Team USA get ready for the Olympics.

Herro is a part of the USA select team that will scrimmage with the 12-man Olympic roster, before Team USA heads to Tokyo.

Herro has his first chance to have a long offseason. His rookie year was in the bubble and then the Heat had a short turnaround to this year’s shortened season.

Herro said, “I think this summer is huge summer for me. I’m excited. It’s my first real offseason where I’m able to focus on different things I want to work on.”

The guard said he wants to work on his strength and get into more of an NBA body.

Herro also said he wants to work on his 3-point shooting and his decision-making on the pick and roll.

As for his experience in Vegas, Herro said, “I’m just excited to be around a bunch of young guys who have bright futures in the league and all the great coaches... I think being able to scrimmage the Olympic team will be an experience that no one can take away... I’m just excited to take this whole week and just focus on basketball and show myself and continue to get better.”

Ad

Heat head coach Erik Spoelstra is leading the select team.

Herro said, “It’s unique because I’m able to build a strong relationship with coach Spo. I plan playing for him for a while... I hope that happens... I think experience for both of us is big. Something in the summer where both of us can go to Vegas and just focus on basketball.”

As for playing this season without a long offseason, Herro said, “I don’t think in any way did I regress at all. I wasn’t really excited with my performance. I’m not regressing in any way. I’m excited to have a full offseason to work on somethings... and continue to get better and not regress.”

As for his Heat teammate Bam Adebayo, Herro said he spoke to Bam about playing against each other. Herro said the whole Olympic team is filled with great players and he can learn from all of them.”