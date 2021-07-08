Mattingly to remain Marlins manager in 2022

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

Miami Marlins manager Don Mattingly reacts after being ejected in the first inning of the team's game against the Atlanta Braves on July 2.

MIAMI – The Marlins plan to keep Don Mattingly as their manager for the 2022 season.

Miami general manager Kim Ng announced that news during the broadcast of the team’s home game against the Los Angeles Dodgers on Thursday afternoon.

Mattingly, 60, helped lead the Marlins on a surprising postseason run in 2020.

Entering Thursday, the team sits in last place in the National League East at 38-47.

Mattingly was the 2020 NL Manager of the Year. He’s in his sixth season with the Marlins and is the winningest skipper in team history with 345 career victories in Miami.