Rogers relishes All-Star Game experience

Miami Marlins starting pitcher Trevor Rogers throws during the first inning of a baseball game against the Milwaukee Brewers Monday, April 26, 2021, in Milwaukee. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)

MIAMI – Trevor Rogers had a great time at the MLB All-Star Game.

The rookie left-handed pitcher was the Marlins lone representative.

He tweeted on Wednesday, “Unbelievable experience! Something I’ll cherish forever! Now onto the second half!”

Rogers pitched in the fifth inning.

He was able to strike out Boston’s J.D. Martinez.

The lefty finished the inning giving up 2 runs and 2 hits.

The American League beat the National League 5-2.

As for Rogers, he has a 7-6 record on the season. Rogers has an ERA of 2.31 with 122 strikeouts in 101.1 innings pitched.

The Marlins are in last place in the National League East with a 39-50 record.

The team is 9 games behind the first-place New York Mets.