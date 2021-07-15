Heat to release “15 Strong” NFT collection to celebrate 2006 championship

Dwyane Wade celebrates with teammate Shaquille O'Neal in 2006 after the Miami Heat won their first NBA championship in franchise history. The Heat rallied from an 0-2 deficit in the NBA Finals to beat the Dallas Mavericks 4-2. Wade was named MVP of the series.

MIAMI – The Heat are celebrating the past by embracing the future.

The Miami Heat are releasing a collection of digital memorabilia to commemorate the 2006 NBA Championship.

127 digital collectibles will be up for auction and for sale to celebrate the 15th anniversary of the Heat’s first-ever NBA title.

The team’s motto was “15 Strong” representing the 15 members of the team.

The collection is named after that motto.

The auctions for the NFTs and buy now listings will open to the public via OpenSea on July 16 at noon through July 19 at 11:59 p.m.

For more information or to see the items, go to NFT.Heat.com.