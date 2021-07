General view of Marlins Park on March 28, 2019 in Miami's Little Havana.

MIAMI – The Miami Marlins announced Friday the team is placing outfielder Jesus Sanchez on the injured list with no designation.

The move comes before the team’s doubleheader against the Phillies and after MLB Network contributor Craig Mish tweeted that the team would have to make a “COVID-related move” prior to the doubleheader.

Sanchez is one of the Marlins’ top prospects and has already hit three home runs in his first 83 at-bats of the season.