Marlins homer 3 times in 7-3 victory over Orioles

Lewin Diaz of the Miami Marlins celebrates with Brian Anderson after hitting a solo home run against the Baltimore Orioles during the fifth inning at Oriole Park at Camden Yards on July 27, 2021 in Baltimore, Maryland.

BALTIMORE – Sandy León hit a three-run homer in the second inning and Sandy Alcantara pitched into the seventh to help the Miami Marlins to a 7-3 victory over the Baltimore Orioles.

Lewin Diaz and Brian Anderson added solo shots for Miami, which has won three straight.

León singled and scored in the fourth.

Alcantara allowed three runs and six hits in six-plus innings. He held Baltimore without a hit until Austin Hays led off the bottom of the fourth with a home run.

Cedric Mullins also homered for the Orioles.