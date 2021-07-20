Lester, Soto power Nationals in 18-1 rout of Marlins

Jon Lester of the Washington Nationals hits a single in the second inning during a baseball game against the Miami Marlins at Nationals Park on July 19, 2021 in Washington, DC.

WASHINGTON D.C. – Jon Lester pitched seven scoreless innings and homered, Juan Soto hit two home runs and the Washington Nationals routed the Miami Marlins 18-1.

Lester turned in his longest outing of the season, allowing six hits while striking out seven without a walk.

Lester hit his fourth career homer and added a single for his fourth career multi-hit game.

Soto continued his torrid post-All Star game pace, going 3-for-4 with five RBIs. He’s 10-for-17 (.588) with five homers, 11 RBIs and eight runs scored in four games since the break.

Trea Turner drove in four runs with a homer and a triple as Washington began a stretch of six games against the last-place Marlins and the Baltimore Orioles.