Adam Duvall of the Miami Marlins hits a two-run home run during the first inning of a game against the Chicago Cubs at Wrigley Field on June 19, 2021 in Chicago, Illinois.

MIAMI – The Miami Marlins have made another deal ahead of the MLB trade deadline.

The Marlins sending outfielder Adam Duvall back to the Atlanta Braves.

In exchange, the Marlins get catcher Alex Jackson.

Jackson, 25, is a minor leaguer who has appeared in 10 Major League games.

He was the No. 20 overall prospect by Baseball America in 2015.

As for Duvall, he’s hitting .229 this season with 22 homers and 68 RBI.