Dolphins linebacker Jerome Baker impressed with team’s offense

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. – The Miami Dolphins put on the pads for the first time at Training Camp on Tuesday.

The increased physical play moves the team a step closer to the regular season, which begins on Sept. 12 in Foxboro against the New England Patriots.

Following practice, linebacker Jerome Baker was asked about the Dolphins offense, which he competes against every day.

Baker said so far, he’s been impressed.

Baker said, “They’re fast. They are fast. We have some young guys. We have some weapons. Our o-line; they’re ready to get better. They come there every day and they’re getting beter. They’re communicating.”

Quarterback Tua Tagovailoa has drawn praise for looking sharper at Training Camp than he did during his rookie season.

Baker said, “Tua- he comes into the linebacker room. He asks questions. It’s one of those things where our team is truly trying to get better and we’re truly trying to be the best team we can be, so I’m excited. That definitely is encouraging so I’m definitely excited.”

Cornerback Xavien Howard sat out Tuesday’s practice as he deals with an ankle injury.

Baker said, “X is X. He loves us. We love him. That’s what it’s all about. We support him. He supports us. That’s one thing you can never say about ‘X.’ He’s a great teammate. He’s a great guy and we all love him, so we’re going to be good.”