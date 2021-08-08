Cloudy icon
85º
wplg logo

LIVE

SHOW MORE 

Sports

Many take to social media with heartfelt messages remembering Bobby Bowden following legendary coach’s death

David Dwork, Digital Journalist

Tags: Sports, Local, NCAA, Florida State Seminoles
Legendary Florida State football coach Bobby Bowden dies at 91
Legendary Florida State football coach Bobby Bowden dies at 91

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – Bobby Bowden, one of the most successful and well-known college football coaches of all time, has died.

The Hall of Fame coach was 91 years old.

Over four decades as a college head coach, Bowden racked up 377 wins, including an impressive 315-98-4 record over 34 seasons with Florida State University.

During his time with FSU, Bowden led the Seminoles to 12 ACC titles and a pair of National Championships in 1993 and 1999.

Following the news of Bowden’s passing, many took to social media to share their thoughts and feelings toward the legendary coach.

Some of those messages can be seen below:

Copyright 2021 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

David Dwork joined the WPLG Local 10 News team in August 2019. Born and raised in Miami-Dade County, David has covered South Florida sports since 2007.

email

twitter