Many take to social media with heartfelt messages remembering Bobby Bowden following legendary coach’s death

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – Bobby Bowden, one of the most successful and well-known college football coaches of all time, has died.

The Hall of Fame coach was 91 years old.

Over four decades as a college head coach, Bowden racked up 377 wins, including an impressive 315-98-4 record over 34 seasons with Florida State University.

During his time with FSU, Bowden led the Seminoles to 12 ACC titles and a pair of National Championships in 1993 and 1999.

Following the news of Bowden’s passing, many took to social media to share their thoughts and feelings toward the legendary coach.

Some of those messages can be seen below:

Today we lost a legend but you never lose a legacy. Rest In Peace Coach Bowden pic.twitter.com/f7pQpUPqbJ — FSU Football (@FSUFootball) August 8, 2021

Coach Bowden,

Thank you for showing this young coach how to lead a program with the Christ-like principles of selflessness, grace, and humility. You won a ton of games but transformed countless more lives, including mine. Rest In Peace in God’s eternity. 🙏🏽 https://t.co/BfVhWvE209 — Manny Diaz (@Coach_MannyDiaz) August 8, 2021

Today, we lost a legend. Bobby was a great friend and mentor to me, and his impact transcended the coaching profession in so many ways. Sending love to Ann and the entire Bowden family.



Rest In Peace Coach Bowden. pic.twitter.com/om6LRmkkIo — Urban Meyer (@CoachUrbanMeyer) August 8, 2021

Coach Bowden made a huge impact on not only my life personally but so many others. He was blessed to have his family by his side when He passed away. My condolences to his wife Ann and their family.#dunndidit #bobbybowden — Warrick Dunn (@WarrickDunn) August 8, 2021

Condolences to the Bowden and @FSUFootball family. We have lost a remarkable man and coach. RIP Coach Bowden. pic.twitter.com/MvNKodOa7W — Gators Football (@GatorsFB) August 8, 2021

God bless the Bowden Family,Friends & Loved ones. My Prayers are with u. I’ve lost 1 of the best coaches I’ve ever had. pic.twitter.com/aNvkMJ704c — COACH PRIME (@DeionSanders) August 8, 2021

Prayers for Ann and the Bowden family! Much love and respect and thankfulness for Coach’s influence on my life!! — Mark Richt (@MarkRicht) August 8, 2021