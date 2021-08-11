Mostly Cloudy icon
86º
wplg logo

LIVE

SHOW MORE 

Sports

Miami-Dade 8-year-old takes home 2 gold medals at Junior Olympics

Will Manso, Sports Director

Clay Ferraro, Sports Reporter

Tags: Sports, Local, Coconut Grove, Miami-Dade County
8-year-old girl from Coconut Grove wins 2 gold medals at Junior Olympics
8-year-old girl from Coconut Grove wins 2 gold medals at Junior Olympics

COCONUT GROVE, Fla. – Savannah Davis says her goal for the Junior Olympics was the same as her goal for every other event.

Don’t win a bronze medal.

The 8-year old from Coconut Grove said she was so angry when she took bronze at a meet a few years ago that stares at the medal every day for motivation to win gold.

It worked.

She took home the gold medal in the shotput event at the Junior Olympics in Humble, Texas, and then followed it up with another gold medal and a new record in the javelin throw four days later.

If that’s not enough, Savannah has designed her own clothing line and sells the shirts to fund her journey.

You can see her work and buy the shirts by checking her Instagram page: @superstarvannah.

Copyright 2021 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.

About the Authors:

Will Manso came back home to South Florida when he joined Local 10 in March of 1999. During his time here, Will has kept busy by working in sports, news and he's even dabbled in entertainment. He is now Local 10's sports director and also enjoys the chance to serve as host for special shows on Local 10.

email

facebook

twitter

Clay Ferraro joined the Local 10 News team in 2014 to take his dream job: covering big-time sports at a first-class station in paradise. 

email

facebook

twitter