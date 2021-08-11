Miami-Dade 8-year-old takes home 2 gold medals at Junior Olympics

COCONUT GROVE, Fla. – Savannah Davis says her goal for the Junior Olympics was the same as her goal for every other event.

Don’t win a bronze medal.

The 8-year old from Coconut Grove said she was so angry when she took bronze at a meet a few years ago that stares at the medal every day for motivation to win gold.

It worked.

She took home the gold medal in the shotput event at the Junior Olympics in Humble, Texas, and then followed it up with another gold medal and a new record in the javelin throw four days later.

If that’s not enough, Savannah has designed her own clothing line and sells the shirts to fund her journey.

You can see her work and buy the shirts by checking her Instagram page: @superstarvannah.