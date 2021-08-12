Little League World Series: Evan Morejon is making South Florida proud

PEMBROKE PARK, Fla. – When the Little League World Series starts next week, we may not see a team from Miami-Dade or Broward County, but we will see Evan Morejon.

The 11-year-old Cuban American was born in Pembroke Pines, made it to the 12U All-Star Team from Martin County North Little League. The team will be representing Florida in Williamsport, Pennsylvania, the birthplace of Little League baseball. Their first game is on Aug. 20.

Martin County North Little League is a nonprofit organization dedicated to teaching baseball and it’s an affiliate of the Williamsport, Pennsylvania Little League Organization. The team set up the “MCN is heading to the Little League World Series!!” GoFundMe page if anyone wants to show their support.

The Local 10 News family will be rooting for Evan. He is Local 10 News Reporter Liane Morejon’s nephew. During an interview with ESPN, Evan said he is a “proud Cuban American.” The cleats he wears have a Cuban flag as a tribute to his Cuban grandparents and great-grandparents.