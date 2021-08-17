Dolphins trade for OT Greg Little per reports

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. – The Miami Dolphins are bringing in help for the offensive line.

According to multiple reports, the Dolphins made a trade with the Carolina Panthers.

The Dolphins will receive offensive tackle Greg Little for a 2022 seventh-round pick.

Little only started three games in each of his two seasons in the NFL.

Little was drafted with the No. 37 overall pick by the Panthers.

The Dolphins running game struggled in the preseason opener, and the Fins are trying to add some depth to the offensive line.