Miami Heat release 2021-22 schedule

Jimmy Butler and the Miami Heat will tangle with Giannis Antetokounmpo's Milwaukee Bucks to start next season.

MIAMI – The Miami Heat won’t have to wait long to test themselves against the best in the NBA.

The Heat released their 2021-22 schedule on Friday, and the season tips off against the defending champs. Miami will host the Milwaukee Bucks on Oct. 21 to open the new year.

The Heat travel to Brooklyn to take on the Nets on Oct. 27. They also then begin a tough rough trip that will see them travel to Denver, Los Angeles and Utah starting on Nov. 8.

New Heat point guard Kyle Lowry will make his return to Toronto to face his former team on Feb. 3.

