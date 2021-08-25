Partly Cloudy icon
Barrera’s 3 hits help Nationals extend Marlins’ skid to 8 straight losses

Associated Press

Tres Barrera of the Washington Nationals celebrates with teammates after hitting a two-run home run against the Miami Marlins during the fourth inning at loanDepot park on August 24, 2021 in Miami, Florida.
Tres Barrera of the Washington Nationals celebrates with teammates after hitting a two-run home run against the Miami Marlins during the fourth inning at loanDepot park on August 24, 2021 in Miami, Florida.

MIAMI – Tres Barrera homered and the Washington Nationals beat the reeling Miami Marlins 5-1.

Yadiel Hernádez singled and tripled, while Ryan Zimmerman also went deep for the Nationals.

Erick Fedde (6-8) struck out a career-high 10 in 6 1/3 innings. He allowed one run, six hits and walked one.

The Marlins struck out 15 times against Washington pitchers and have lost eight straight.

The Nationals broke a scoreless tie in a three-run fourth against Miami starter Jesús Luzardo (4-7).

Hernández hit a one-out triple and scored on Barrera’s two-run shot. Luis García followed Hernández’s blast with a double and raced home on Lane Thomas’ two-out RBI single.

